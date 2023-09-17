Guardians vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 17
The Cleveland Guardians (71-78) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Texas Rangers (82-66) on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 1:40 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams (2-5) to the mound, while Max Scherzer (13-6) will get the nod for the Rangers.
Guardians vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (2-5, 3.43 ERA) vs Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams
- The Guardians will send Williams (2-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.276 in 15 games this season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Gavin Williams vs. Rangers
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .266 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.455) and 209 home runs.
- The Rangers have gone 4-for-17 with a double and two RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Over 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.
- Scherzer is looking to secure his 15th quality start of the season in this game.
- Scherzer is trying to secure his 23rd start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
- In seven of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.77), 14th in WHIP (1.120), and ninth in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Max Scherzer vs. Guardians
- He will face a Guardians offense that is batting .249 as a unit (15th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .380 (28th in the league) with 114 total home runs (30th in MLB play).
- Scherzer has a 0 ERA and a 0.667 WHIP against the Guardians this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .150 batting average over one appearance.
