Will Jared Goff Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 2?
With the Detroit Lions taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jared Goff a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a TD)
- Last season, Goff rushed for 73 yards on 29 attempts, averaging 4.3 yards per game,.
- He did not find the end zone once on the ground last season in 17 games.
Jared Goff Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|21
|37
|215
|2
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|20
|34
|256
|4
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|25
|41
|277
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|26
|39
|378
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|19
|35
|229
|0
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|21
|26
|228
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|27
|37
|321
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|14
|26
|137
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|19
|26
|236
|1
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|17
|26
|165
|0
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|23
|37
|240
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|31
|41
|340
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|27
|39
|330
|3
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|23
|38
|252
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|25
|42
|355
|3
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|21
|29
|255
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|23
|34
|224
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
