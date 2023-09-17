Detroit Lions receiver Josh Reynolds has a good matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are allowing the second-most passing yards in the league, 334 per game.

On a per-game basis, Reynolds tallied 39.9 receiving yards on 4.9 targets a season ago.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Reynolds and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reynolds vs. the Seahawks

Reynolds vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 2 GP / 40.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 40.5 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Seattle allowed over 100 receiving yards to three players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Seahawks gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Seattle allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 211.5 passing yards the Seahawks allowed on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the pass.

The Seahawks allowed 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last season to rank 14th in NFL play.

Watch Lions vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Lions Player Previews

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Reynolds with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reynolds Receiving Insights

Reynolds went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in five of nine games last season (55.6%).

With 479 receiving yards on 59 targets last year, he was 49th in the NFL (8.1 yards per target).

In three of 12 games last season, Reynolds had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Reynolds' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 9/11/2022 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/18/2022 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/25/2022 Week 3 10 TAR / 6 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2022 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/9/2022 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/23/2022 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/30/2022 Week 8 6 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/4/2022 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/11/2022 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 1/1/2023 Week 17 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/8/2023 Week 18 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.