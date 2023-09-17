Lions vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 2
Scan the injury report for the Detroit Lions (1-0), which currently has four players listed, as the Lions prepare for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM .
The Lions enter the matchup after winning 21-20 over the Kansas City Chiefs in their last outing on September 7.
The Seahawks' last game was a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taylor Decker
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|Undisclosed
|Out
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|Illness
|Out
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jarran Reed
|DE
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Toe
|Out
|Devin Bush Jr.
|LB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Out
|Mike Morris
|DE
|Shoulder
|Out
Lions vs. Seahawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lions Season Insights (2022)
- While the Lions ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on offense, as they ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game).
- While Detroit ranked fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 25.1 points allowed per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fifth-best in the NFL (26.6 points per game).
- The Lions owned the eighth-ranked passing offense last season (251.8 passing yards per game), and they were less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 245.8 passing yards allowed per game.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five run defense that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (146.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, Detroit had more success offensively, ranking 11th in the NFL by putting up 128.2 rushing yards per game.
- The Lions forced 22 total turnovers (17th in NFL) last season and turned it over 15 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the fourth-best in the league.
Lions vs. Seahawks Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-4.5)
- Moneyline: Lions (-225), Seahawks (+180)
- Total: 47 points
