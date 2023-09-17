How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Seattle Seahawks (0-1) hit the road to meet the Detroit Lions (1-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
We give more info below.
How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Lions Insights (2022)
- Last year, the Lions put up three more points per game (26.6) than the Seahawks gave up (23.6).
- The Lions collected 380 yards per game last season, just 18.3 more than the 361.7 the Seahawks allowed per matchup.
- Detroit rushed for 128.2 yards per game last year, 22 fewer than the 150.2 Seattle allowed per contest.
- The Lions had 15 giveaways last season, while the Seahawks had 25 takeaways.
Lions Home Performance (2022)
- The Lions' average points scored (33.1) and allowed (25.3) in home games were both higher than their overall averages of 26.6 and 25.1, respectively.
- The Lions racked up 412.1 yards per game at home (32.1 more than their overall average), and gave up 398.2 at home (5.8 more than overall).
- Detroit's averages of passing yards gained (266.4) and allowed (261.2) at home were both higher than its overall averages of 251.8 and 245.8, respectively.
- At home, the Lions accumulated 145.7 rushing yards per game and gave up 137. That's more than they gained overall (128.2), and less than they allowed (146.5).
- In home games, the Lions converted 46.8% of third downs and allowed 50% to be converted. That's more than they converted (40.8%) and allowed (45.1%) overall.
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2023
|at Kansas City
|W 21-20
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|Seattle
|-
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|9/28/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/8/2023
|Carolina
|-
|FOX
