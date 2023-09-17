The Detroit Lions (1-0) match up against the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Before the Lions meet the Seahawks, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Lions vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 4.5 47 -225 +180

Lions vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

The Lions and their opponents scored more than 47 points in 12 of 17 games last season.

Detroit's contests last season had an average total of 49, two more points than this game's over/under.

The Lions beat the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.

The Lions put together a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 60% of those games).

Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks combined with their opponent to score more than 47 points in nine of 17 games last season.

The average over/under for Seattle's matchups last year was 45.4, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.

The Seahawks had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Last season, the Seahawks were the underdog 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

Seattle was 1-3 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

Lions vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Lions 26.6 5 25.1 28 49 12 Seahawks 23.9 9 23.6 25 45.4 9

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 50.6 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.2 25.2 ATS Record 10-5-0 7-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-3 4-3

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 44.8 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 24.2 25.8 ATS Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-6-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5 3-1 3-4

