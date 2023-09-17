Lions vs. Seahawks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and Promo Codes - Week 2
Sportsbooks give the Detroit Lions (1-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Seattle Seahawks (0-1). Detroit is favored by 5.5 points. For this matchup, the total has been set at 47 points.
As the Lions prepare for this matchup against the Seahawks, here are their betting trends and insights. The recent betting trends and insights for the Seahawks can be found below before they take on the Lions.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Lions vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Seattle Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-5.5)
|47
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Lions (-5.5)
|47.5
|-225
|+185
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Lions (-5.5)
|47
|-245
|+200
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Other Week 2 Odds
Detroit vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Lions vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- Detroit was 10-5-0 against the spread last season.
- Out of 17 Detroit games last season, 10 hit the over.
- Seattle's record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.
- The Seahawks covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more last year (in five opportunities).
- Out of 17 Seattle games last season, eight hit the over.
Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.