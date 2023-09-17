Marvin Jones Jr. Week 2 Preview vs. the Seahawks
Marvin Jones Jr. will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Jones' stat line last year: 46 catches, 529 receiving yards, three TDs, 33.1 yards per game (on 81 targets).
Jones vs. the Seahawks
- Jones vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD
- Versus Seattle last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- In terms of pass defense, the Seahawks gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Seattle allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The 211.5 passing yards the Seahawks yielded on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the pass.
- The Seahawks surrendered 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last year to rank 14th in league play.
Lions Player Previews
Marvin Jones Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks
- Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)
Jones Receiving Insights
- Jones went over on receiving yards prop bets in five of his 15 games (33.3%) a season ago.
- With 529 receiving yards on 81 targets last season, he was 102nd in the league (6.5 yards per target).
- In three of 16 games last year, Jones had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.
Jones' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Commanders
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|8 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|12/22/2022
|Week 16
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|1/7/2023
|Week 18
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|1/14/2023
|Wild Card
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
