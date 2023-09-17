Tigers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (68-81) and the Detroit Tigers (69-79) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels coming out on top. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on September 17.
The Angels will give the ball to Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Miguel Diaz.
Tigers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Tigers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-2.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The past 10 Tigers matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have come away with 46 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 46 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (596 total, four per game).
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.37) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Joey Wentz vs Brandon Williamson
|September 13
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Connor Phillips
|September 14
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Reese Olson vs Derek Law
|September 15
|@ Angels
|W 11-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Griffin Canning
|September 16
|@ Angels
|W 5-4
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Tyler Anderson
|September 17
|@ Angels
|-
|Miguel Diaz vs Reid Detmers
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Reese Olson vs Lance Lynn
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Mason Miller
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Ken Waldichuk
