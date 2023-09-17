Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will play Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 4:07 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+105). An 8.5-run total has been listed in the contest.

Tigers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games. For three games in a row, Detroit and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers in that span being 8.2 runs.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been favored on the moneyline 32 total times this season. They've gone 19-13 in those games.

Detroit has a 15-10 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Tigers have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit has played in 148 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-72-5).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-43 37-36 28-31 41-47 55-58 14-20

