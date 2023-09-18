Bookmakers project a close contest when the Cleveland Browns (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 in a matchup between AFC North opponents at Acrisure Stadium. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points. For this game, an over/under of 38.5 has been set.

The betting trends and insights for the Browns can be found in this article before they meet the Steelers. The Steelers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Browns.

Browns vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: ABC

Browns vs. Steelers Betting Insights

Cleveland had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Browns went 3-3 last season.

Cleveland had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

Against the spread, Pittsburgh was 10-6-1 last year.

The Steelers were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 10 times last season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Last season, seven of Pittsburgh's 17 games hit the over.

