Monday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (72-78) against the Kansas City Royals (48-102) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (3-6) to the mound, while Brady Singer (8-11) will take the ball for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 66 times and won 36, or 54.5%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 28-26, a 51.9% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Cleveland has scored 614 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).

Guardians Schedule