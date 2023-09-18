Guardians vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Monday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (72-78) against the Kansas City Royals (48-102) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 18.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (3-6) to the mound, while Brady Singer (8-11) will take the ball for the Royals.
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Guardians have been favored 66 times and won 36, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 28-26, a 51.9% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Cleveland has scored 614 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|@ Giants
|W 3-1
|Cal Quantrill vs Sean Manaea
|September 13
|@ Giants
|L 6-5
|Logan Allen vs Kyle Harrison
|September 15
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Jon Gray
|September 16
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Tanner Bibee vs Dane Dunning
|September 17
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Gavin Williams vs Cody Bradford
|September 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Brady Singer
|September 19
|@ Royals
|-
|Logan Allen vs TBA
|September 20
|@ Royals
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
|September 21
|Orioles
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Jack Flaherty
|September 22
|Orioles
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 23
|Orioles
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Dean Kremer
