Steven Kwan and Salvador Perez will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 115 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland's .380 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (614 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

Guardians batters strike out seven times per game, the fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

The Guardians average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.288).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill (3-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Quantrill is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Quantrill will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Giants W 3-1 Away Cal Quantrill Sean Manaea 9/13/2023 Giants L 6-5 Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers W 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers W 9-2 Home Gavin Williams Cody Bradford 9/18/2023 Royals - Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen - 9/20/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 9/22/2023 Orioles - Home Gavin Williams Grayson Rodriguez 9/23/2023 Orioles - Home Cal Quantrill Dean Kremer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.