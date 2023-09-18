How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
Steven Kwan and Salvador Perez will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 115 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.
- Cleveland's .380 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).
- Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (614 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- Guardians batters strike out seven times per game, the fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Guardians average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.288).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cal Quantrill (3-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Quantrill is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.
- Quantrill will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Giants
|W 3-1
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Sean Manaea
|9/13/2023
|Giants
|L 6-5
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Kyle Harrison
|9/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jon Gray
|9/16/2023
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Dane Dunning
|9/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Cody Bradford
|9/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Brady Singer
|9/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|-
|9/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zack Greinke
|9/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jack Flaherty
|9/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Dean Kremer
