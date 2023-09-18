The Cleveland Guardians (72-78) and the Kansas City Royals (48-102) will match up on Monday, September 18 at Kauffman Stadium, with Cal Quantrill starting for the Guardians and Brady Singer toeing the rubber for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (3-6, 5.40 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-11, 5.51 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to bet on the Guardians' game against the Royals but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to take down the Royals with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 36 out of the 66 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 28-26 (winning 51.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 40, or 31.2%, of the 128 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 37-83 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-6-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.