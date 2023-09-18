The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman ready for the first of a three-game series against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 152 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Detroit has scored 601 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Detroit has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.257 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8) for his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 23 starts this season.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Connor Phillips 9/14/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Reese Olson Derek Law 9/15/2023 Angels W 11-2 Away Tarik Skubal Griffin Canning 9/16/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Miguel Diaz Jimmy Herget 9/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers - Away Reese Olson Lance Lynn 9/20/2023 Dodgers - Away Tarik Skubal Ryan Pepiot 9/21/2023 Athletics - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Mason Miller 9/22/2023 Athletics - Away Joey Wentz Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics - Away Eduardo Rodríguez JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.