The Detroit Tigers (70-79) aim to prolong their four-game winning streak when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57) on Monday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (11-11) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (11-11, 5.94 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (11-8, 3.32 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (11-8) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts over 135 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.

Rodriguez is looking to secure his 13th quality start of the season.

Rodriguez will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers' Lynn (11-11) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old has pitched to a 5.94 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 29 games.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 29 starts this season.

Lynn has started 29 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 24 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

The 36-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (5.94), 41st in WHIP (1.404), and 17th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Lance Lynn vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with 601 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 152 home runs (24th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Tigers one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-21 with a double and an RBI in six innings.

