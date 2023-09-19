Tuesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (72-79) versus the Kansas City Royals (49-102) at Kauffman Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 19.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (7-7) versus the Royals and Steven Cruz.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have won 36, or 53.7%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has entered 22 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 12-10 in those contests.

The Guardians have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored 618 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

Guardians Schedule