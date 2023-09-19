Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -165 +140 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been the moneyline favorite 67 total times this season. They've finished 36-31 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 12-9 (57.1%).

The Guardians have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-82-4 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 33-43 28-26 44-53 50-46 22-33

