Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the Kansas City Royals into a matchup with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 116 home runs.

Cleveland's .381 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (618 total, 4.1 per game).

The Guardians rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

Guardians hitters strike out seven times per game, the lowest average in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.

Cleveland has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.287).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Logan Allen (7-7) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Allen has registered seven quality starts this year.

Allen will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Giants L 6-5 Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers W 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers W 9-2 Home Gavin Williams Cody Bradford 9/18/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen Steven Cruz 9/20/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 9/22/2023 Orioles - Home Gavin Williams Grayson Rodriguez 9/23/2023 Orioles - Home Cal Quantrill Dean Kremer 9/24/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Allen John Means

