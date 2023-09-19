How to Watch the Guardians vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the Kansas City Royals into a matchup with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 116 home runs.
- Cleveland's .381 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (618 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Guardians rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Guardians hitters strike out seven times per game, the lowest average in MLB.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- Cleveland has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.287).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians are sending Logan Allen (7-7) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Allen has registered seven quality starts this year.
- Allen will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Giants
|L 6-5
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Kyle Harrison
|9/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jon Gray
|9/16/2023
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Dane Dunning
|9/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Cody Bradford
|9/18/2023
|Royals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Brady Singer
|9/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Steven Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zack Greinke
|9/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jack Flaherty
|9/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Dean Kremer
|9/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|John Means
