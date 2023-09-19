Cleveland Guardians (72-79) will go head to head against the Kansas City Royals (49-102) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Andres Gimenez will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Royals are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Guardians (-160). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (7-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Steven Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to wager on the Guardians and Royals game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (-160) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.25 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 36 (53.7%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 12-10 (54.5%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 2-3 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 41, or 31.8%, of the 129 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 23 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.