Tuesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) and the Detroit Tigers (70-80) squaring off at Dodger Stadium (on September 19) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Dodgers.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (12-11) for the Dodgers and Reese Olson (4-7) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Tigers were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (40.7%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (604 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

