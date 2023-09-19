The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers will meet on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Kerry Carpenter among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Dodgers have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +200. Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 9 -120 +100 -2.5 +105 -130

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Tigers games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (40.7%) in those contests.

Detroit is 2-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of its 150 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-43 38-37 29-31 41-48 56-59 14-20

