Wednesday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (72-80) and the Kansas City Royals (50-102) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 20.

The Guardians will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (8-13, 4.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.11 ERA).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Guardians have a record of 1-4.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 68 times and won 36, or 52.9%, of those games.

This season Cleveland has won 14 of its 25 games, or 56%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 624 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians' 3.95 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule