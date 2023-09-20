Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will take on Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-155). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -155 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Cleveland's last three games have gone over the total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 9.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been the moneyline favorite 68 total times this season. They've gone 36-32 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Cleveland has a record of 14-11 (56%).

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

In the 150 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-82-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-36 33-44 28-26 44-54 50-47 22-33

