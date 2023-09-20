Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium against Lucas Giolito, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (117).

Cleveland is slugging .382, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (624 total runs).

The Guardians are 22nd in MLB with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out the least in baseball, averaging 7 per game.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

The Guardians have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.291).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 31st of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.69 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Giolito has 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Giolito will look to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers W 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers W 9-2 Home Gavin Williams Cody Bradford 9/18/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Allen Steven Cruz 9/20/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Bibee Grayson Rodriguez 9/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane Bieber Grayson Rodriguez 9/23/2023 Orioles - Home Cal Quantrill Dean Kremer 9/24/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Allen John Means 9/26/2023 Reds - Home Lucas Giolito -

