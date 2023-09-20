The Kansas City Royals (50-102) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the Cleveland Guardians (72-80), at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (8-13) for the Guardians and Zack Greinke (1-15) for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CLE (8-13, 4.69 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.11 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The Guardians will send Giolito (8-13) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing two hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, a 3.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.248 in 30 games this season.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Lucas Giolito vs. Royals

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .244 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.397) and 151 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Royals two times this season, allowing them to go 11-for-45 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI in 12 innings.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-15) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 5.11 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went two scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Over 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed a 5.11 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.

Greinke heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this season entering this game.

In four of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Zack Greinke vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has a collective .250 batting average, and is 14th in the league with 1295 total hits and 27th in MLB action with 624 runs scored. They have the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.382) and are last in all of MLB with 117 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Guardians this season, Greinke has pitched 11 innings, giving up six earned runs on 15 hits while striking out one.

