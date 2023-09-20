How to Watch the Tigers vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Tigers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit 155 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 606 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.261 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Reese Olson (4-7) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Olson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Angels
|W 11-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Griffin Canning
|9/16/2023
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Tyler Anderson
|9/17/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Miguel Diaz
|Jimmy Herget
|9/18/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Lance Lynn
|9/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Miguel Diaz
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Bobby Miller
|9/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Mason Miller
|9/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Ken Waldichuk
|9/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|JP Sears
|9/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Paul Blackburn
|9/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|-
