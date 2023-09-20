On Wednesday, September 20, Mookie Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57) host the Detroit Tigers (70-81) at Dodger Stadium, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET. The Dodgers will be seeking a series sweep.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +195 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (10-3, 4.02 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (4-7, 4.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +195 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+195) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $29.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 77, or 63.1%, of the 122 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 16-5 (winning 76.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 5-3 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 46, or 40.4%, of the 114 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won four of 14 games when listed as at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.