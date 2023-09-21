This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Franklin County, Ohio. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

East High School - Columbus at Northland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Westerville North High School at Westerville South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Westerville Central High School at Pickerington North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Crossing High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Olentangy Liberty High School at Dublin Coffman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus at St. Charles Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Central Catholic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton Township at Amanda Clearcreek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Mid-State League How to Stream: Watch Here

Canal Winchester High School at Dublin Scioto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dublin Jerome High School at Thomas Worthington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Heights High School at Big Walnut