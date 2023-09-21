Guardians vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (95-57) against the Cleveland Guardians (72-81) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 21.
The Orioles will give the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (6-4, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Hunter Gaddis.
Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-2.
- When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (43.8%) in those games.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (626 total).
- The Guardians have the seventh-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Tanner Bibee vs Dane Dunning
|September 17
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Gavin Williams vs Cody Bradford
|September 18
|@ Royals
|L 6-4
|Cal Quantrill vs Brady Singer
|September 19
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Allen vs Steven Cruz
|September 20
|@ Royals
|L 6-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
|September 21
|Orioles
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 22
|Orioles
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
|September 23
|Orioles
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs John Means
|September 24
|Orioles
|-
|Logan Allen vs Kyle Gibson
|September 26
|Reds
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs TBA
|September 27
|Reds
|-
|TBA vs Hunter Greene
