Thursday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (95-57) against the Cleveland Guardians (72-81) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 21.

The Orioles will give the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (6-4, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Hunter Gaddis.

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (626 total).

The Guardians have the seventh-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

