Thursday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (95-57) against the Cleveland Guardians (72-81) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 21.

The Orioles will give the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (6-4, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Hunter Gaddis.

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 3-2.
  • When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
  • The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (43.8%) in those games.
  • This season, Cleveland has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (626 total).
  • The Guardians have the seventh-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 16 Rangers W 2-1 Tanner Bibee vs Dane Dunning
September 17 Rangers W 9-2 Gavin Williams vs Cody Bradford
September 18 @ Royals L 6-4 Cal Quantrill vs Brady Singer
September 19 @ Royals L 7-6 Logan Allen vs Steven Cruz
September 20 @ Royals L 6-2 Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
September 21 Orioles - Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
September 22 Orioles - Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
September 23 Orioles - Cal Quantrill vs John Means
September 24 Orioles - Logan Allen vs Kyle Gibson
September 26 Reds - Lucas Giolito vs TBA
September 27 Reds - TBA vs Hunter Greene

