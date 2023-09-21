Grayson Rodriguez takes the mound for the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at Progressive Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 117 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .381 this season.

The Guardians rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 626 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Cleveland has the seventh-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.295 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Hunter Gaddis to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Rangers W 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers W 9-2 Home Gavin Williams Cody Bradford 9/18/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Allen Steven Cruz 9/20/2023 Royals L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Gaddis Grayson Rodriguez 9/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane Bieber Dean Kremer 9/23/2023 Orioles - Home Cal Quantrill John Means 9/24/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Allen Kyle Gibson 9/26/2023 Reds - Home Lucas Giolito - 9/27/2023 Reds - Home - Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.