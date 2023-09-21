Luis Medina will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics in the first of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers and Jake Rogers on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +150. The over/under for the contest is listed at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -185 +150 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have a 20-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.6% of those games).

Detroit has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Tigers a 64.9% chance to win.

In the 152 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-75-5).

The Tigers have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-43 39-38 29-31 42-49 57-59 14-21

