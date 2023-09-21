In the series opener on Thursday, September 21, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (71-81) square off against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (46-106). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +150 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (6-3, 3.25 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (3-9, 5.56 ERA)

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (-185) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Kerry Carpenter hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 20 out of the 33 games, or 60.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Tigers have a 5-1 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Athletics have come away with 45 wins in the 148 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 24 times in 88 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

