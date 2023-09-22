Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Athens County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Athens County, Ohio has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Athens County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Athens High School at Logan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Logan, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinton County at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Albany, OH
- Conference: Tri-Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
