Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Auglaize County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Auglaize County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Wapakoneta High School at Shawnee High School - Lima

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Waynesfield-Goshen High School at Cory-Rawson

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Mt Cory, OH

Mt Cory, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

New Bremen at Fort Recovery

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fort Recovery, OH

Fort Recovery, OH Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference

Midwest Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Minster at St. Henry