High school football is happening this week in Butler County, Ohio, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Northwest High School - Cincinnati at Ross High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH Conference: Southwest Ohio Conference

Southwest Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ross High School at Waynesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Waynesville, OH

Waynesville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Middletown at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Mason, OH

Mason, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Talawanda High School at Fort Loramie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fort Loramie, OH

Fort Loramie, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Colerain High School at Lakota East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Liberty Township, OH

Liberty Township, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Senior at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Monroe, OH

Monroe, OH Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League

Southwestern Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Edgewood High School - Trenton at Bellbrook High School