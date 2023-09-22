Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Clinton County, Ohio this week? We've got you covered.
Clinton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Clermont Northeastern at Blanchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Blanchester, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Clinton at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
