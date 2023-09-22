Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cuyahoga County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Cuyahoga County, Ohio this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Cleveland Heights High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Brunswick, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayfield at Eastlake North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Eastlake, OH
- Conference: Western Reserve Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Solon High School at North Royalton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: North Royalton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cuyahoga Heights High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Independence, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Euclid at Medina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Medina, OH
- Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland Central Catholic at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lyndhurst, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orange High School at Chagrin Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Chagrin Falls, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
