A match in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals is next for Daria Kasatkina, and she will go up against Jessica Pegula. At +1100, Kasatkina has the fifth-best odds to win this tournament at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Kasatkina at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23 - October 1

September 23 - October 1 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina's Next Match

Kasatkina will play Pegula in the quarterfinals on Friday, September 29 at 12:45 AM ET, after defeating Despina Papamichail in the last round 6-4, 6-4.

Kasatkina Stats

Kasatkina beat No. 220-ranked Papamichail 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the .

In 22 tournaments over the past year, Kasatkina is 36-22 and has not won a title.

In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Kasatkina is 18-14 in matches.

Kasatkina, over the past 12 months, has played 58 matches across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match.

In her 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kasatkina has played 19.6 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has won 60.5% of her games on serve, and 47.5% on return.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has claimed 45.4% of her return games and 56.9% of her service games.

