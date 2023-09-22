If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Darke County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Montgomery County

    • Darke County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Ansonia High School at Twin Valley South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: West Alexandria, OH
    • Conference: Cross County Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mississinawa Valley at Preble Shawnee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Camden, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Versailles High School at Marion Local High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Maria Stein, OH
    • Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    National Trail High School at Arcanum High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Arcanum, OH
    • Conference: Cross County Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenville at Sidney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Sidney, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

