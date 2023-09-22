Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Delaware County, Ohio this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Delaware County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Olentangy Liberty High School at Dublin Coffman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Heights High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
