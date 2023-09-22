Searching for how to stream high school football games in Fairfield County, Ohio this week? We've got the information.

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Montgomery County

    • Fairfield County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Central Crossing High School at Lancaster High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lancaster, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hamilton Township at Amanda Clearcreek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Amanda, OH
    • Conference: Mid-State League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

