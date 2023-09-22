Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Geauga County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Geauga County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geauga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Cardinal High School at Berkshire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Burton, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Cathedral Latin School at Howland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
