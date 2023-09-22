Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Baltimore Orioles (95-58) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (73-81) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Shane Bieber (5-6) for the Guardians and Dean Kremer (12-5) for the Orioles.

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Guardians have won 36 out of the 69 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.
  • Cleveland is 32-33 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Guardians have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 631 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
  • The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 17 Rangers W 9-2 Gavin Williams vs Cody Bradford
September 18 @ Royals L 6-4 Cal Quantrill vs Brady Singer
September 19 @ Royals L 7-6 Logan Allen vs Steven Cruz
September 20 @ Royals L 6-2 Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
September 21 Orioles W 5-2 Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
September 22 Orioles - Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
September 23 Orioles - Cal Quantrill vs John Means
September 24 Orioles - Logan Allen vs Kyle Gibson
September 26 Reds - Logan Allen vs Hunter Greene
September 27 Reds - Lucas Giolito vs Connor Phillips
September 29 @ Tigers - TBA vs TBA

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.