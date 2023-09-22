Guardians vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday's contest at Progressive Field has the Baltimore Orioles (95-58) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (73-81) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Shane Bieber (5-6) for the Guardians and Dean Kremer (12-5) for the Orioles.
Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have won 36 out of the 69 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland is 32-33 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 631 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Gavin Williams vs Cody Bradford
|September 18
|@ Royals
|L 6-4
|Cal Quantrill vs Brady Singer
|September 19
|@ Royals
|L 7-6
|Logan Allen vs Steven Cruz
|September 20
|@ Royals
|L 6-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
|September 21
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 22
|Orioles
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
|September 23
|Orioles
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs John Means
|September 24
|Orioles
|-
|Logan Allen vs Kyle Gibson
|September 26
|Reds
|-
|Logan Allen vs Hunter Greene
|September 27
|Reds
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Connor Phillips
|September 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.