The Baltimore Orioles versus Cleveland Guardians game on Friday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Aaron Hicks and Steven Kwan.

The favored Orioles have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at -105. An 8-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Guardians vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (44.6%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has won 31 of its 69 games, or 44.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 64 of 152 chances this season.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-36 33-45 28-27 45-54 51-48 22-33

