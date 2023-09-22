Dean Kremer gets the nod on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (117).

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.381).

The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (631 total runs).

The Guardians are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the fewest Ks in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.294).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 20th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Bieber has recorded 11 quality starts this season.

Bieber will try to secure his 17th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Rangers W 9-2 Home Gavin Williams Cody Bradford 9/18/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Logan Allen Steven Cruz 9/20/2023 Royals L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Home Hunter Gaddis Grayson Rodriguez 9/22/2023 Orioles - Home Shane Bieber Dean Kremer 9/23/2023 Orioles - Home Cal Quantrill John Means 9/24/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Allen Kyle Gibson 9/26/2023 Reds - Home Logan Allen Hunter Greene 9/27/2023 Reds - Home Lucas Giolito Connor Phillips 9/29/2023 Tigers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.