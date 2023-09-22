Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (73-81) will host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (95-58) at Progressive Field on Friday, September 22, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Orioles have +100 odds to upset. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (5-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Dean Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.17 ERA)

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Orioles Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 36, or 52.2%, of the 69 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a 32-33 record (winning 49.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (58.8%) in those contests.

The Orioles have a mark of 31-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

