The Cleveland Guardians (73-81) host the Baltimore Orioles (95-58) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Guardians will look to Shane Bieber (5-6) against the Orioles and Dean Kremer (12-5).

Guardians vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.17 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians will hand the ball to Bieber (5-6) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, July 9, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits against the Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 3.77, a 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.248.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 19 starts this season, Bieber has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 6.2 innings per appearance.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Shane Bieber vs. Orioles

The Orioles have scored 778 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 1341 hits, eighth in baseball, with 180 home runs (15th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Orioles one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI in four innings.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (12-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 31st of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

In 30 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.17, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.

Kremer is looking to collect his 15th quality start of the year in this game.

Kremer is looking to pick up his 24th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In four of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.17 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.305 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd.

