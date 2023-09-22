Guardians vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians (73-81) host the Baltimore Orioles (95-58) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
The Guardians will look to Shane Bieber (5-6) against the Orioles and Dean Kremer (12-5).
Guardians vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.17 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Bieber (5-6) for his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, July 9, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing nine hits against the Kansas City Royals.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 3.77, a 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.248.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- In 19 starts this season, Bieber has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 6.2 innings per appearance.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Shane Bieber vs. Orioles
- The Orioles have scored 778 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 1341 hits, eighth in baseball, with 180 home runs (15th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Orioles one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI in four innings.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer
- Kremer (12-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 31st of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 30 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.17, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
- Kremer is looking to collect his 15th quality start of the year in this game.
- Kremer is looking to pick up his 24th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- In four of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.17 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.305 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
