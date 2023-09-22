Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2800 as of September 22, the Detroit Lions aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +110
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Detroit struggled defensively, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best offensively, putting up 380 yards per game.
- The Lions had five wins at home last season and four away.
- Detroit went 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.
- The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC as a whole.
Lions Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.
- In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, catching 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).
- On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (50.1 per game).
- In the passing game with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).
- Alex Anzalone totaled one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|W 21-20
|+600
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|L 37-31
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+25000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+2800
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+25000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
