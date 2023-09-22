Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lorain County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Lorain County, Ohio this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lorain County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Mississinawa Valley at Preble Shawnee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Camden, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Ridgeville at Elyria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Elyria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
